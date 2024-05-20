Iran's petrochemical sector thrives with over 97 operational facilities

(MENAFN) According to Morteza Shahmirzaei, the head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Iran currently boasts over 97 operational petrochemical facilities, marking a significant expansion in the country's petrochemical sector. Shahmirzaei highlighted the remarkable growth of Iran's petrochemical industry, noting that at the inception of the Islamic Republic 45 years ago, there were merely six petrochemical complexes in operation. Today, Iran produces approximately 550 different types of petrochemical products, each contributing to the advancement of various sectors within the Iranian industry.



Shahmirzaei expressed optimism about the future trajectory of Iran's petrochemical output, projecting that it will reach a milestone of 100 million metric tons by the end of the current calendar year, which concludes in March 2025. As part of NPC's strategic plans, Shahmirzaei revealed that the company aims to finalize 13 new petrochemical projects within the same timeframe, underlining the significance of these endeavors in bolstering production and fostering economic development.



The completion of these projects aligns with the overarching goal of Iran's petrochemical industry to achieve a "production leap with people's participation." Shahmirzaei emphasized the transformative impact that the operationalization of 12 new petrochemical projects by the end of the year will have on Iran's production capacity and economic landscape. Presently, Iran's petrochemical production capacity exceeds 92 million tons, with the country nearing self-sufficiency in key petrochemical sectors, including products and equipment.



Highlighting Iran's regional and global standing in the petrochemical sector, Shahmirzaei disclosed that Iran accounts for 28 percent of the region's petrochemical capacity and 2.7 percent of the world's petrochemical capacity. Moreover, he underscored the pivotal role played by Iran's petrochemical exports, which constitute the second-largest source of revenue for the country after crude oil. With petrochemical exports already comprising nearly 33 percent of Iran's non-oil exports, the sector continues to serve as a cornerstone of the nation's economic prosperity and resilience.

