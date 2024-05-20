Manchester City secures 4th Premier League title with 3-1 win over West Ham United

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Manchester City clinched their fourth consecutive English Premier League title with a commanding 3-1 victory over West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium, adding another chapter to their illustrious history in the top-flight league. The match started with a flourish for City as Phil Foden broke the deadlock in just the second minute with a stunning long-range effort, courtesy of an assist from Bernardo Silva. Foden continued to dazzle, doubling City's lead in the 18th minute with a clinical left-footed strike from the penalty area, this time with Jeremy Doku providing the assist. Despite a spirited response from West Ham, highlighted by Mohammed Kudus' sensational bicycle kick goal in the 42nd minute, City remained firmly in control of proceedings. Rodri put the result beyond doubt with a well-taken goal in the 59th minute, securing a convincing victory for the champions.



The triumph marked Manchester City's 10th top-flight title in the club's storied history, further solidifying their status as one of English football's most dominant forces. Meanwhile, in another Sunday fixture, Arsenal claimed a hard-fought 2-1 home win against Everton at the Emirates Stadium, finishing the season just two points behind Manchester City with a commendable tally of 91 points.



However, amidst the celebrations, there was disappointment for Luton, Burnley, and Sheffield United, who were relegated to the Championship following the conclusion of the season. Luton's relegation was confirmed with a disheartening 4-2 defeat at home to Fulham on the final day, joining Burnley and Sheffield United in the drop to the lower division. As the curtain fell on another thrilling Premier League campaign, Manchester City's triumph underscored their dominance, while the relegation of Luton, Burnley, and Sheffield United served as a reminder of the unforgiving nature of top-flight football.

