Max Verstappen clinches victory in F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola

(MENAFN) In the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix held on Sunday, Max Verstappen of Red Bull successfully translated his pole position into a victory at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Autodrome in Imola, Italy. The 26-year-old Dutch driver completed the 63-lap race in one hour, 25 minutes, and 25.252 seconds, securing his fifth win of the season and the 59th of his career. Following closely behind was McLaren's Lando Norris in second place, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinching the third spot on the podium.



Verstappen's dominance in the seventh round of the season solidified his position as the leader in the 2024 F1 championship standings, amassing a total of 161 points. He is followed by Charles Leclerc from Monaco with 113 points, and Sergio Perez from Mexico with 107 points. Lando Norris from Great Britain and Carlos Sainz from Spain complete the top five drivers, with 101 and 93 points respectively.



Looking ahead, the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, scheduled for May 26, will mark the eighth round of the season and is expected to provide another thrilling spectacle for motorsport enthusiasts. In the broader context of the constructor standings, Red Bull continues to maintain its lead with 268 points, followed by Ferrari with 212 points and McLaren with 154 points. Mercedes and Aston Martin round out the top five constructors with 79 and 44 points respectively.

MENAFN20052024000045015839ID1108233636