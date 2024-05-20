Disha Parmar Shares Pics Of Athens Vacation With Hubby Rahul Vaidya; Next Stop: Mykonos

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Disha Parmar on Monday shared a peek into her vacation to Athens, Greece, along with her husband-singer Rahul Vaidya, giving a glimpse into the historical architecture and food of the city.

The 'Woh Apna Sa' actress took to Instagram and shared photos from her family holiday.

The snaps show Disha wearing an off-white coloured short dress. She has kept her hair open and accessorised the look with black sunglasses, earrings, and silver slippers.

Rahul, on the other hand, looked dapper in a casual look -- white T-shirt and black trousers. The couple is posing against the beautiful historical landscape of Athens.

Disha is also seen holding an ice cream cone in one picture.

The post is captioned: "Athens, Greece."

In the Stories section, Disha shared a video with Rahul with the caption: "Off to Mykonos."

Disha and Rahul tied the knot in 2021. The couple has a baby girl, Navya.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3'.