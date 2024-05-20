Slovakia's premier shows improvement, faces challenging recovery ahead

(MENAFN) Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has shown signs of improvement and is no longer in a life-threatening condition, officials announced on Sunday. However, his condition remains serious, indicating that his road to recovery will be challenging and lengthy. A hospital official, speaking to the news agency of the Slovak Republic, remarked that Fico's recuperation process will necessitate weeks of rest and care.



While there is cautious optimism about Fico's health, officials have indicated that any plans for his transfer to another medical facility are not currently under consideration. Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak emphasized that such a move is neither planned nor feasible in the immediate future. The priority at this stage remains providing Fico with the necessary medical attention and support to facilitate his recovery.



The incident that led to Fico's hospitalization occurred last Wednesday when he was shot multiple times while interacting with supporters in the town of Handlova in central Slovakia. The shocking attack has raised concerns about the safety of public figures in the country and has prompted widespread expressions of solidarity and well-wishes for the prime minister's speedy recovery. As investigations into the shooting continue, the focus remains on ensuring Fico's health and stability as he navigates the challenges of his ongoing medical treatment.

