Hundreds gather in US to commemorate Nakba, express solidarity with Palestine

(MENAFN) Hundreds of individuals gathered in New York City and Washington D.C. to express solidarity with Palestine, commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Nakba. Demonstrators in Brooklyn, New York, marched through the streets carrying Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyehs, symbols of support for the Palestinian cause. However, the peaceful demonstration faced intervention from law enforcement, who issued warnings to clear the roads and subsequently detained some participants.



Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., pro-Palestinian supporters convened near the US Capitol to protest against Israel's military actions in Gaza. Organized in response to the ongoing attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave, the rally attracted individuals from diverse backgrounds, united in their condemnation of the violence inflicted upon Gaza's civilian population.



The march, led by American Muslims for Palestine, attracted participants from diverse communities, with even Jewish groups joining the demonstration. Carrying banners with powerful messages such as "State of Israel does not represent world Jewry" and "Authentic Rabbis always opposed Zionism and the State of Israel," these individuals voiced their dissent against Israeli policies and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause.



The rallies unequivocally voiced opposition to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, reflecting widespread condemnation of the violence and humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region. The term "Nakba," translating to Catastrophe in Arabic, holds profound significance in Palestinian history, symbolizing the mass displacement and dispossession endured by Palestinians following the 1947-48 Arab-Israeli War.



Tragically, the toll of violence in Gaza has been staggering, with nearly 35,400 Palestinians losing their lives, the majority of whom are women and children. Moreover, over 79,300 others have been injured since October, highlighting the grave humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

