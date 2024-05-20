Dispute over digitization financing escalates for Stuttgart 21 railway project

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Weinfried Herrmann, the Minister of Transport for the German state of Baden-Württemberg and a member of the Green Party, has levied accusations against the German railway company, Deutsche Bahn. The crux of the matter lies in what Herrmann perceives as obstructionism in financing the digitization efforts integral to the Stuttgart 21 railway project. This contention has manifested in a pointed warning letter directed at the Chairman of Deutsche Bahn's Supervisory and Supervision Board, who also serves as the Federal Minister of Transport, Volker Vissing. In the missive, Herrmann starkly outlines the perceived risk of a total collapse of the project should the funding hurdles not be promptly addressed.



At the heart of the dispute is the much-touted initiative termed "Digital Knotten Stuttgart" (DKS), a comprehensive endeavor aimed at modernizing and digitizing various aspects of the railway infrastructure in Stuttgart, the bustling capital of Baden-Württemberg. The objectives of DKS are multifaceted, encompassing enhancements such as augmenting subway station capacity and refining the reliability and precision of suburban train schedules across the Stuttgart region. However, the realization of these goals has encountered a significant roadblock, with Deutsche Bahn's management initially halting the implementation of the digitalization process based on reservations emanating from the Supervisory Board.



Herrmann's letter underscores the urgency of the situation, urging for the swift removal of these reservations during the upcoming Supervisory Board session slated for June 28. The Minister's plea reflects a pressing need to overcome bureaucratic impasses and forge ahead with crucial digitization endeavors integral to the success of the Stuttgart 21 project. Notably, this project extends beyond the construction of a new main train station in Stuttgart, encompassing a holistic reconfiguration of the city's railway hub in southwestern Germany. Such an overhaul includes the establishment of novel railway stations, underscoring the project's scope and significance in modernizing regional transportation infrastructure.

