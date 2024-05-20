President Lai of Taiwan urges dialogue with China

(MENAFN) In his inaugural address on Monday, Taiwan's newly-inaugurated President William Lai Ching-te delivered a firm message to China, emphasizing that Taiwan stands as an equal entity and is not subordinate to Beijing. Lai reiterated the principle that both the People's Republic of China and the Republic of China (Taiwan) exist on equal footing, highlighting the need for mutual respect and dialogue between the two sides.



Committing to maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, Lai expressed hope that China would acknowledge the reality of Taiwan's existence and demonstrate respect for the choices made by its people. He urged China to prioritize dialogue over confrontation and exchange over containment, emphasizing the importance of peaceful engagement in resolving differences.



Despite advocating for peaceful coexistence, Lai issued a cautionary note regarding China's persistent aim of annexing Taiwan, emphasizing the need for Taiwan to bolster its defense capabilities. He outlined four pillars aimed at strengthening the island's defense posture in the face of potential threats.



Lai assumed office as Taiwan's eighth president, succeeding Tsai Ing-wen, the nation's only female chief executive. Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's former representative to the US, was sworn in as vice president alongside Lai.



The relationship between Taiwan and China has long been strained, particularly under Tsai's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which Beijing views with disdain. Lai himself has been labeled a "dangerous separatist" by Chinese authorities. Against this backdrop, Lai called on Beijing to halt military activities around Taiwan, emphasizing that China's actions pose a significant challenge to global peace.



Ahead of Lai's inauguration, Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported increased Chinese military presence in the vicinity of the island, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two sides. However, Lai expressed a desire for mutual coexistence with Beijing, suggesting that efforts to foster peace and prosperity should begin with the resumption of cross-Strait tourism, signaling a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue despite existing challenges.

