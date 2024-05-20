ERM Expands Singapore Hub To Accelerate Growth In The Region

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2024 - ERM, the world's largest specialist sustainability consultancy, announces the expansion of its Southeast Asia (SEA) hub in Singapore, further strengthening its ability to advance the green economy and sustainability across Asia. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), ERM's expansion will help deepen its sustainability impact with leading organizations in the region.



The decision to establish the SEA Hub in Singapore is a testament to the city-state's position as a key regional centre with a vibrant ecosystem and demand for innovative sustainability solutions. With a strong pipeline of projects and growing interest in sustainability, the SEA Hub will serve as a focal point for ERM's regional activities, enhancing its capacity to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services to clients across Asia.



ERM will be able to create up to 40 new roles, building capacity and capability across a number of sustainability imperatives, including:



1) New Energy;

2) Integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Due Diligence;

3) Monitoring, Reporting & Verification (MRV); and

4) Sustainable Asset Retirement.



Comprehensive training and mentoring programs will nurture local talent and help to ensure a skilled workforce capable of driving sustainable development in the region.



The Singapore expansion plans will enable ERM to extend its extensive experience working with clients from across the Asia Pacific region, and globally, on their decarbonization journeys. ERM's recent work in this space includes helping a large industrial cluster to develop plans for to transition manufacturing to renewable power and green hydrogen, and helping a large power company to develop a strategy to close its fossil fuel generators and replace them with a mix of wind, solar and battery storage.



Tom Reichert, Group CEO at ERM, said: "We are excited to deepen our roots in Singapore and contribute even further to the region's sustainable development goals. ERM's purpose is shaping a sustainable future with the world's leading organizations. We are delighted that, with the support of the EDB, we are poised to increase our impact in the region with the aim of helping to deliver a more sustainable future for Asia."



Lim Wey-Len, Executive Vice President of EDB, said: "Singapore is home to a diverse ecosystem of carbon services companies shaping decarbonisation efforts in Southeast Asia. We welcome the expansion of ERM's regional hub in Singapore, which will deepen our capabilities in areas such as carbon markets, the deployment of hydrogen as an alternative energy source and the early decommissioning of coal plants. We look forward to partnering with ERM in their next phase of growth and creation of new job opportunities in the sector."











