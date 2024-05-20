Moscow declares Taliban as no threat

(MENAFN) Zamir Kabulov, Director of the Second Department of Asia at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has underscored Moscow's alignment with India on resolving the Afghan crisis, emphasizing shared approaches and views during bilateral consultations in New Delhi. The discussions addressed a range of challenges confronting Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian, and socio-economic dimensions.



Kabulov highlighted the convergence of Russian and Indian positions on Afghanistan, noting that their approaches to addressing the crisis are closely aligned. Despite not categorizing the Taliban as allies, Kabulov emphasized that the group is not viewed as an enemy by Russia. He pointed out that the Taliban has expressed trust in Russia as the successor to the USSR.



While Moscow has refrained from formally recognizing the Taliban government, established in Kabul in 2021 following the withdrawal of United States troops, Russia has initiated contact and pursued business engagements with the new administration. Similarly, India has maintained a stance of non-recognition toward the Taliban government. However, in a significant development, India recently re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" to its embassy in June 2022.



The assertions by Kabulov highlight Russia's nuanced approach to the Afghan situation, characterized by engagement with the Taliban while maintaining diplomatic channels with other stakeholders. The alignment between Moscow and New Delhi underscores the importance of regional cooperation in addressing the complex challenges facing Afghanistan and underscores the significance of collaborative efforts toward achieving stability and security in the region.

