US apprehend 2 Chinese nationals for laundering over USD73M through shell companies

(MENAFN) The Justice Department announced on Friday the arrest of two Chinese nationals in the United States for their alleged involvement in laundering at least USD73 million through shell companies associated with cryptocurrency investment scams.



Daren Li, 41, who holds dual citizenship of China and St. Kitts and Nevis, and resides in various locations including China, Cambodia, and the United Arab Emirates, was apprehended on April 12 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He was subsequently transported to the Central District of California.



Yicheng Zhang, 38, a Chinese national residing in Temple City, California, was arrested on Thursday in Los Angeles, California.



According to the Justice Department, Li, Zhang, and their accomplices purportedly operated an international syndicate responsible for laundering proceeds from cryptocurrency investment schemes. Victims of these scams were allegedly deceived into transferring millions of dollars to American bank accounts held under the names of numerous shell companies, facilitating the laundering process.



A network of money launderers then facilitated the transfer of these funds to both domestic and international bank accounts and cryptocurrency platforms, employing tactics to obscure the source, nature, ownership, and control of the illicit funds.



The laundered proceeds were reportedly channeled through U.S. financial institutions to bank accounts in The Bahamas before being converted into the virtual asset USDT, also known as Tether. The agency highlighted that a cryptocurrency wallet implicated in the scheme received over USD341 million in virtual assets.

