China Sends Four Satellites Into Space

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) China launched a "Long March-2D" carrier rocket to send four satellites to their preset orbit. The rocket lifted off on Monday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China's northern province of Shanxi. The satellite constellation is coded "Beijing-3C". This was the 523rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

