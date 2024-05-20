Iranian President's Crashed Helicopter Found

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian authorities announced Monday that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter that crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan province was found.

Iranian state TV confirmed that there were no signs of life at the site where the helicopter carrying Iranian president, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and a number of other officials crashed.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said earlier that a Turkish drone participating in the search operations for the helicopter had identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage before rescue teams headed to the site.

