President Ebrahim Raisi, Companions Die In Helicopter Crash - Iran

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iran announced Monday that President Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions have died in the helicopter crash that occurred yesterday in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The helicopter suffered a "hard landing" while returning from Khoda Afarin county to Tabriz amidst bad weather in northwestern Iran, according to (IRNA) news agency.

