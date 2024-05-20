               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ebrahim Raisi, Companions Die In Helicopter Crash - Iran


5/20/2024 4:07:07 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran announced Monday that President Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions have died in the helicopter crash that occurred yesterday in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.
The helicopter suffered a "hard landing" while returning from Khoda Afarin county to Tabriz amidst bad weather in northwestern Iran, according to (IRNA) news agency.

Gulf Times

