Amir Expresses Condolences On Death Of Iranian President


5/20/2024 4:07:07 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the accompanying officials in the tragic helicopter accident.
On his official "X" account, HH the Amir said sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the accompanying officials in the tragic helicopter accident.
His Highness prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon them and to inspire their family with patience and solace.

