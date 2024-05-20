France initiates big mission to suppress conflict in overseas region

(MENAFN) Amid ongoing rioting in its Pacific territory of New Caledonia, France has initiated a significant operation aimed at restoring order and reopening a vital road connecting the airport to the regional capital, Noumea. The unrest, which erupted following a proposed election reform by Paris, has prompted French authorities to deploy more than 600 gendarmes, including specialized counterterrorism units, to regain control of Route Territoriale 1.



According to Interior Minister Gerald Darmain, the operation has already resulted in the dismantling of over 76 barricades and the arrest of more than 200 individuals. However, despite these efforts, the highway remains closed as authorities work to clear debris, a process expected to extend over several days.



The riots, which began on May 13, have tragically claimed the lives of six individuals. Indigenous Kanak activists are at the forefront of the protests, expressing vehement opposition to a proposed constitutional reform that would extend voting rights to individuals who arrived in New Caledonia after 1998. These activists fear that such a reform would dilute the political influence of the indigenous population in favor of French settlers, exacerbating existing tensions in the region.



As France grapples with the escalating unrest in New Caledonia, the situation underscores the complex dynamics at play between indigenous rights, colonial legacies, and governmental reforms. The deployment of significant security forces reflects the seriousness with which French authorities are addressing the crisis, yet the underlying grievances driving the protests remain deeply entrenched, posing significant challenges to long-term stability and reconciliation in the territory.

