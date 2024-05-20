Capital Bank Named "Most Active Issuing Bank" at the 2024 TFP Awards

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank has received the "Most Active Issuing Bank" Award at the 2024 Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP) Awards, held as part of the 33rd European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Yerevan, Armenia.

This accolade stands as a testament to Capital Bank's unwavering commitment and leadership within the financial and trade finance sector. Through its dedication to excellence and innovation, Capital Bank continues to distinguish itself as a trailblazer in facilitating global trade and fostering economic growth.

The TFP Award recognizes the most active issuing and confirming banks participating in the program throughout 2023. Winners are selected based on the number and impact of guarantee transactions, with a focus on promoting sustainable trade practices. Capital Bank's exceptional performance in this regard showcases its commitment to driving positive change and fostering economic resilience on a global scale.

Capital Bank's strategy centers an innovative approach in the financial and trade finance sectors, positioning it as a global leader. Emphasizing sustainable practices and demonstrating exceptional performance, the bank drives positive change and fosters economic resilience. This award underscores its pivotal role in empowering businesses and contributing to sustainable development worldwide.







