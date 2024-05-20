Iranian president`s helicopter crashes

(MENAFN) Reports from Iranian state television and various media outlets indicate that a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi experienced a "hard landing" on Sunday. The incident occurred in the city of Jolfa, located in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan, as confirmed by Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.



Alongside President Raisi, several other senior officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Governor of East Azarbaijan Malek Rahmati, were reportedly onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash. Following the incident, rescue teams swiftly mobilized to the area, initiating a search operation that is currently ongoing.



However, challenging weather conditions, characterized by foggy weather, have hindered search efforts, complicating access to the crash site. The rugged terrain of the region has also posed additional obstacles for rescue teams. Despite these challenges, reports indicate that the number of rescue teams dispatched to the area has been increased, with the Iranian Red Crescent deploying 40 teams to aid in the search and rescue efforts.



As the search operation continues, concerns mount over the fate of those onboard the helicopter and the circumstances surrounding the crash. The incident has prompted heightened attention both domestically and internationally, reflecting the significance of President Raisi's involvement and the potential implications for Iran's political landscape.



Amidst the uncertainty and challenges faced by rescue teams, the Iranian authorities are actively engaged in efforts to locate and assist those affected by the incident. The outcome of the search operation remains uncertain as rescue teams navigate the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions in their mission to locate and provide assistance to those involved in the helicopter crash.

