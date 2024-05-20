AURAK and Ras Al Khaimah Police HQ sign MoU for wide-ranging mutual collaboration

(MENAFN- Communicate Gulf) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) and Ras Al Khaimah Police HQ have signed a wide-ranging, five-year cooperation agreement to foster a permanent and advanced partnership for mutual benefit.

The collaboration aims to integrate efforts, share experiences, and enhance performance indicators to achieve strategic objectives in alignment with federal and local government directives promoting partnership among state institutions.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, and Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK said: “As one of the leading UAE universities based in Ras Al Khaimah, we believe it is important to build partnerships with the local bodies so that we can leverage each other’s expertise. We are very pleased to seal this partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Police, an organization that cherishes values of excellence, innovation and leadership. We look forward to a fruitful outcome of this strategic MoU between us and the Ras Al Khaimah Police.”

His Excellency Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police: “We are pleased to begin this important partnership with the American University of Ras Al Khaimah. This collaboration aims to integrate efforts, share experiences, and enhance performance indicators to achieve strategic objectives in alignment with federal and local government directives promoting partnership among state institutions.”

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi highlighted the significance of providing training opportunities for AURAK students at the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command. He also said the partnership aims to attract talent and facilitate student and faculty engagement with police technical units, particularly the forensic laboratory and crime scene investigation, to foster research initiatives.





The agreement also proposes developing programs and fields of study that serve mutual interests by exchanging experiences and collaborating on strategic plans and programs to achieve shared goals.

The MoU lists a number of other activities and initiatives to take the partnership forward, including field training, job placements, use of research and lab facilities, and conducting of workshops and training programs.





