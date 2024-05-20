Winners of DXB Snow Run at Ski Dubai announced

(MENAFN- Dubaisc)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19 May 2024: The winners have been announced of the DXB Snow Run, which took place today at Ski Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council. The unique event saw more than 600 athletes from more than 70 nationalities, including 160 Emiratis, running either 3km or 5km on the slopes of the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort.



Pia Hansske triumphed in the Women’s 5km race after running five laps of Ski Dubai in (0:23:55), while Felix Mate came out on top in the Men’s 5km with a finish time of (0:23:37). Aya Jouni was the overall winner of the Women’s 3km with an impressive time of (0:24:15) and Belal Nasr won the Men’s 3km in (0:13:22). In the Team’s category, “Who Run the World” took the top spot with an average time of (0:30:46).



Established in 2020, the DXB Snow Run was one of the first snow sports competitions in the world to be held post-lockdown with social distancing measures in place. The novel event received an overwhelming response from the sport-loving community, attracting athletes ranging in age from 13-70, and returned this year for the fifth edition due to popular demand.



Ski Dubai and Dubai Sports Council regularly collaborate to host fun and unique events given their shared goal to improve community wellbeing by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and making snow sports accessible to everyone. On 22 September, they will host the 15th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge, a popular endurance test which sees Ski Dubai transformed into a fun yet challenging obstacle course.



DXB Snow Run was proudly sponsored by VOX Cinemas, Yalla Bowling, iFly, Magic Planet, lululemon, Shiseido, LEGO, Carrefour, Mall of the Emirates, SHARE, Vitamin Well, Sketchers, RAKU, SKME, Red Bull, Pocari Sweat, and ZSI.





