Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Khoury Global Head of Education and Research at CFI

Stock markets in the UAE exhibited mixed performances today while generally mixed earnings results weighed on market sentiment in the GCC this week.



The Dubai stock market continued its negative trajectory today, extending a consecutive series of losses to close the week with significant declines. The real estate sector persisted in its losses. The market could remain exposed to some downside risks although it could stabilize after a series of price corrections.



In Abu Dhabi, the market movements were muted today, culminating in a negative performance over the week. An uncertain performance in oil markets could remain a source of concern.



The Saudi stock market ended the week on a negative note, due to mixed earnings. Conversely, the Qatari stock market concluded the week positively but remained near its lows.





