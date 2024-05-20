Hissein Brahim Taha Congratulates President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on His Election

(MENAFN- OIC) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, has extended his warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, following his election as President of the Republic of Chad.
The Secretary-General wished the President-elect every success and expressed his confidence that, under his leadership, Chad will keep consolidating its democratic institutions, promoting national reconciliation, peace, stability, and progress toward a prosperous future for all Chadians.
He also praised the commitment of the Chadian people to the peaceful and orderly conduct of the electoral process.`
�
MENAFN20052024005338014459ID1108233485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.