Jeddah, 19 May 2024



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is closely following up on the news circulating regarding the helicopter that was carrying the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency President Ebrahim Raisi, and his accompanying delegation.�



The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed that the OIC is standing by the Islamic Republic of Iran in this difficult circumstance, praying to Allah Almighty to include under His care and protection the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his accompanying delegation.

