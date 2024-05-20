Sharjah Chamber highlights real estate investment opportunities at ACRES Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, May 19, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) took part in the first edition of ACRES Real Estate Exhibition Dubai, held from May 16 to May 19, 2024.

The event featured over 40 leading real estate companies, developers, and investors from Dubai, the region, and globally. Throughout the exhibition, the Sharjah Chamber effectively enhanced its relationships with several participating companies, fostering new business opportunities and collaborations.

On the sidelines of the well-attended exhibition, which drew thousands of visitors, the Chamber engaged in a series of meetings with top-tier officials and property investors and developers. The SCCI highlighted its crucial role in bolstering the real estate sector in Sharjah, highlighting its efforts in creating a favorable investment environment and streamlining processes for investors and property firms.

Pinpointing Sharjah’s investment opportunities

During the event, the Sharjah Chamber showcased a range of investment opportunities available in the emirate’s real estate sector.

It emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise among key industry players. The Chamber's efforts are directed towards promoting real estate development, establishing foundations for the sustained growth of this sector.

Alignment with SCCI’s strategies

HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, affirmed that the Chamber’s engagement in ACRES Dubai 2024 aligns with its strategy to support and foster the growth of Sharjah's ever-growing real estate sector, which is a key pillar of the UAE’s economy.

He noted that the exhibition provided an opportunity to showcase and promote major real estate projects, thereby boosting investor confidence and attracting more foreign and local investments. The event served as a robust platform to facilitate communication and interaction between property developers and investors.

It also served as an excellent venue to showcase the abundant investment advantages and incentives offered by Sharjah, including streamlined legal processes, supportive regulations, advanced infrastructure, and other facilitations catering to investors' needs in the real estate sector and beyond.

Learning about the latest trends in the real estate market

Al-Awadi pointed out that the SCCI’s engagement in ACRES Exhibition and other important property events enhances Sharjah's stature as a leading investment destination in the region, offering valuable opportunities for real estate investors and developers to exchange expertise and knowledge.

These events also provide valuable insights into the global real estate market, equipping participants with knowledge about the latest trends and advancements driving the industry forward.

Concluding his statements, Al-Awadi assured that the Sharjah Chamber will continue its efforts to support the real estate sector, whether through organising specialised exhibitions and shows or participating in similar events.

He added that the Chamber seeks to provide all necessary facilitation and services to promote sustainable growth and development in the UAE’s real estate market and other economic sectors.







