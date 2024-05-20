Qatar Cancer Society Launches Region's First Digital Platform For Treatment Support

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) yesterday officially launched a first of its kind digital platform in the region to support cancer patients. The platform 'Wayyakum' enables patients and their families to apply online for cancer treatment support, which is expected to be approved within a short time of two hours.

'Wayyakum' was launched at QCS headquarters in the presence of QCS Chairman Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani; Dr. Al Hareth Al Khater, Deputy Medical Director of Clinical Affairs, National Centre for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR); and several other senior officials from charitable organisations and 'Sanady' Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the event Sheikh Dr. Khalid said that Wayyakum is designed to ensure timely and comprehensive assistance to cancer patients.

“We wanted to make a very simple platform. So the simpler form is to have an application where everybody can upload all the information that is required instead of submitting paper documents. Our target is to review the documents and make the decision within two hours and at the same time everything will be dispatched electronically. So once the approval is there, an auto generated approval letter goes to the respective centre – either to National Centre for Cancer Care and Research or to Sidra Medicine,” said Sheikh Dr. Khalid.

He also said that Wayyakum is integrated with the 'Sanady' platform coordinating financial assistance efforts across Qatar with 23 partners from government and non-government institutions.

He said the funds will be allocated depending on the needs of the patient and the estimated cost submitted by the respective healthcare provider. According to him, an initial amount of QR 50,000 will be allocated per patient, however some patients require 3-4 treatments and for 2-3 years.

The Cancer Patients Treatment Support Committee at QCS, comprising cancer patients support specialists, a social worker, head of cancer patients treatment support department, the head of finance, and the director of programme management reviews and decides on applications for cancer treatment support and the final approval is given by the General Manager.

Qatar Cancer Society has covered treatment cost of around 9,362 patients between 2013 and 2023.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani said,“Last year (2023) we supported 1,200 people, some were new and others were repeated patients.”

Wayyakum can be accessed through QCS website and mobile app.