Amir Sends Condolences To Iranian Vice President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Monday a cable of condolences to First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Mohammad Mokhber on the death of President HE Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and several Iranian officials following the helicopter crash.

