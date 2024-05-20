Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UP Man Arrested After Video Of Him Voting For BJP Candidate 8 Times Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a young voter in connection with a viral video doing rounds on social media which showed him casting multiple votes in favour of a BJP candidate at a polling booth in a populous state.

The accused, Rajan Singh, was arrested after numerous opposition party officials, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party, published a video of the event on X (previously Twitter).

In the two-minute-long video, the voter can be seen voting for a BJP candidate, Mukesh Rajput, on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at least 8 times.

Notably, Rajput is a BJP candidate from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Following the revelation, an FIR was filed at the Naya Gaon police station based on a complaint by ARO Prateet Tripathi.

The case has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant laws, including IPC Section 171F (election-related offence), IPC Section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), Sections 128, 132, and 136 of the Representation of the People Act (voting secrecy, election fraud, and other election offences), and others.