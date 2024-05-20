Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao And Others Cast Vote

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 49 constituencies across six states and two union territories. This phase is significant since it includes high-profile Uttar Pradesh constituency seats like Rae Bareli and Amethi and six seats from Maharashtra's Mumbai. Before the Mumbai polls, prominent Bollywood superstars urged voters to turn out and fulfill their civic responsibilities. Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar set a positive example by voting early on Monday.

Actor Rajkumar Rao also voted on Monday morning, saying, "It is a big responsibility for our country; we should vote." If we can influence individuals, then that is the most important thing we can do to raise awareness about the importance of voting. So I'm delighted that the Election Commission chose me as the national icon, and I urge everyone to vote."

Farhan Akhtar and his sister Zoya Akhtar showed off their inked fingers after voting at a Mumbai polling site. 'Dangal' fame Snaya Malhotra shows the permanent ink mark on her finger after voting at a Mumbai polling booth. Janhvi Kapoor also visited the polling station at St Anne's School in Mumbai to vote.