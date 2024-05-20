Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed Separatist Amritpal Singh Gets ‘Mike’ As Poll Symbol

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jailed separatist Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, has been allotted the poll symbol of'mike' to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib seat as an independent candidate. Amritpal, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, was arrested in April 2023. He,

along with nine of his associates, is currently jailed in Assam.

He was one of 169 Independent competitors among 328 candidates that received election symbols.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, an Independent candidate contesting from the Faridkot (reserve) constituency, has been allotted the poll symbol of 'Ganna Kisan' (sugarcane farmer).

Khalsa is the son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said that district election officials in Punjab assigned election emblems to 328 candidates running for 13 Lok Sabha seats on Sunday, in accordance with Election Commission of India orders.

Independent candidates were given a variety of election symbols, including a harmonium, dumbbells, apple, tongs, hockey and ball, stool, ship, gas cylinder, battery torch, almirah, computer, batsman, bat, truck, cot, cauliflower, petrol pump, television, laptop, auto rickshaw, pressure cooker, plastering trowel, flute, diamond, road roller, letterbox, chimney and sewing machine.

The Punjab CEO said that 26 candidates, including 14 Independents, are running in Gurdaspur, while Amritsar has 30 contestants with 18 being Independents. Additionally, the Khadoor Sahib seat has 27 candidates, 18 of whom are Independents.

Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of seven-phased general elections on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.