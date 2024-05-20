Kerala Witnesses Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Red Alert For 4 Districts; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala received heavy rainfall on Monday (May 20) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for four districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts are on orange alert. An orange alert has been announced in the districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Palakkad on Wednesday (May 22).



As heavy rains present potential dangers, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged people to stay vigilant. With forecasts indicating intense rainfall over a short period, there is a heightened risk of flash floods and urban waterlogging, particularly in low-lying areas. Prolonged rainfall may also trigger landslides. Consequently, authorities are advising residents, especially those in hilly and coastal regions, to exercise caution and remain alert.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

News channel visuals showed houses and shops inundated in several areas. The incomplete Smart City Road project has exacerbated waterlogging issues in many locations. In some parts, canals crisscrossing the capital city and its suburbs overflowed. Affected residents blamed the waterlogging on the failure to conduct pre-monsoon cleaning of canals and drainage systems in the capital and surrounding areas.

