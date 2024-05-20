WATCH: Rajinikanth Joins Celebration Of Grandson Ved's Cricket-Themed Birthday Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha, graced their grandson Ved Krishna's birthday party in Chennai. On May 6, the young Ved turned nine. A video capturing the joyous moments of his cricket-themed birthday celebration is now trending on social media. In the video, Rajinikanth, a towering figure, stands behind Ved as he blows out his candles. The couple warmly welcomed the guests, including Ved's friends, adding a touch of grandeur to the event.

Apparently

filmed on May 6, a video

has surfaced on social media. It is from the birthday celebration of Soundarya Rajinikanth's kid, Ved

Krishna's.

While tiny Ved wore an Indian jersey, Soundarya wore a Chennai Super Kings shirt. She

is seen

holding her second kid, Veer, around. Little Veer was also wearing an Indian jersey.

Also Read:

Jr NTR turns 41: 'RRR' to 'Ramarao', 7 films that grossed Rs 100 crore

While Soundarya has not officially uploaded the video, some fan pages have.

Ved Krishna is Soundarya Rajinikanth's kid, and she is with her ex-husband, Ashwin Ramkumar. The couple split in 2017 because of their irreconcilable disagreements.

Also Read:

Nikki Tamboli BOLD photos: 6 times the actress showed off her SEXY toned body

On the work front, Soundarya premiered her forthcoming series, 'GANGS - Kuruthi Punal' in Mumbai. The series will launch on Amazon Prime Video. Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Eswari Rao, and Nassar will all play

key

parts in the gangster drama. A formal announcement of the show's release date will

be made.

Previously, she worked on a web series based on the famous Tamil literary novel 'Ponniyin Selvan'. However,

the project was dropped

for unexplained reasons.

