WATCH: Rajinikanth Joins Celebration Of Grandson Ved's Cricket-Themed Birthday Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha, graced their grandson Ved Krishna's birthday party in Chennai. On May 6, the young Ved turned nine. A video capturing the joyous moments of his cricket-themed birthday celebration is now trending on social media. In the video, Rajinikanth, a towering figure, stands behind Ved as he blows out his candles. The couple warmly welcomed the guests, including Ved's friends, adding a touch of grandeur to the event.
Apparently
filmed on May 6, a video
has surfaced on social media. It is from the birthday celebration of Soundarya Rajinikanth's kid, Ved
Krishna's.
While tiny Ved wore an Indian jersey, Soundarya wore a Chennai Super Kings shirt. She
is seen
holding her second kid, Veer, around. Little Veer was also wearing an Indian jersey.
While Soundarya has not officially uploaded the video, some fan pages have.
Ved Krishna is Soundarya Rajinikanth's kid, and she is with her ex-husband, Ashwin Ramkumar. The couple split in 2017 because of their irreconcilable disagreements.
On the work front, Soundarya premiered her forthcoming series, 'GANGS - Kuruthi Punal' in Mumbai. The series will launch on Amazon Prime Video. Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Eswari Rao, and Nassar will all play
key
parts in the gangster drama. A formal announcement of the show's release date will
be made.
Previously, she worked on a web series based on the famous Tamil literary novel 'Ponniyin Selvan'. However,
the project was dropped
for unexplained reasons.
