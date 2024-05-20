               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 20: 1 Gram Gold Price Surge By Rs 50


5/20/2024 4:00:41 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,890 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,516 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


1 gram - Rs 6,890

8 gram - Rs 55, 120

10 gram- Rs 68,900

100 gram- Rs 6,89,000


1 gram - Rs 7,516

8 gram - Rs 60,128

10 gram- Rs 75,160

100 gram- Rs 7,51,600



1 gram - Rs 5,637

8 gram - Rs 45,096

10 gram- Rs 56,370

100 gram- Rs 5,63,700

MENAFN20052024007385015968ID1108233433


AsiaNet News

