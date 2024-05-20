Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 20: 1 Gram Gold Price Surge By Rs 50

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,890 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,516 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,890 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,516 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
1 gram - Rs 6,890
8 gram - Rs 55, 120
10 gram- Rs 68,900
100 gram- Rs 6,89,000
1 gram - Rs 7,516
8 gram - Rs 60,128
10 gram- Rs 75,160
100 gram- Rs 7,51,600
1 gram - Rs 5,637
8 gram - Rs 45,096
10 gram- Rs 56,370
100 gram- Rs 5,63,700
MENAFN20052024007385015968ID1108233433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.