Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On May 20, the RRR actor Jr NTR turned 41.
Here's
a look at his career, net worth, assets, property, forthcoming projects, and more
On May 20, the RRR actor Jr NTR turned 41.
Here's
a look at his career, net worth, assets, property, forthcoming projects, and more
Jr. NTR is a prominent South actor. The celebrity has won over audiences with his talent and on-screen personality.
Jr NTR masterfully depicts his parts in
strong
action and profound emotional passages, leaving fans
awestruck.
According to the latest media reports, Jr.
NTR's
net worth Rs450
crores, or almost $60 million, in 2024.
However,
the
exact
figures
can't
be traced
without the
person's
personal
intervention.
This sum, which considers his earnings from investments, commercial endeavours, endorsements, and acting, is based on several sources.
According to reports, the actor charged Rs 60 crores for
'Devara: Part
1'.
While CineJosh stated that
Jr's
Bollywood debut,
'War 2'
alongside Hrithik Roshan, will pay him Rs 50 crore.
MENAFN20052024007385015968ID1108233431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.