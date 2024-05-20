               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR Star Assets, Property And Salary


5/20/2024 4:00:40 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On May 20, the RRR actor Jr NTR turned 41.
Here's
a look at his career, net worth, assets, property, forthcoming projects, and more

Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

On May 20, the RRR actor Jr NTR turned 41.
Here's
a look at his career, net worth, assets, property, forthcoming projects, and more

Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

Jr. NTR is a prominent South actor. The celebrity has won over audiences with his talent and on-screen personality.

Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

Jr NTR masterfully depicts his parts in
strong
action and profound emotional passages, leaving fans
awestruck.

Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

According to the latest media reports, Jr.
NTR's
net worth Rs450
crores, or almost $60 million, in 2024.

Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

However,
the
exact
figures
can't
be traced
without the
person's
personal
intervention.

Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

This sum, which considers his earnings from investments, commercial endeavours, endorsements, and acting, is based on several sources.

Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

According to reports, the actor charged Rs 60 crores for
'Devara: Part
1'.

Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

While CineJosh stated that
Jr's
Bollywood debut,
'War 2'
alongside Hrithik Roshan, will pay him Rs 50 crore.

MENAFN20052024007385015968ID1108233431


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search