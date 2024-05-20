Throwback: When Malaika Arora Termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an old interview, Malaika once told Pooja Bedi on her talk program that while Arbaaz Khan was her everlasting man, Salman Khan was Bollywood's male sex icon.

When Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'

Salman Khan is one of the hottest bachelors in the Indian film industry.



Many people, including his former sister-in-law Malaika Arora, consider Salman Khan to be one of Bollywood's hottest stars.



In an old interview, Malaika once told Pooja Bedi on her talk program that while Arbaaz Khan was her everlasting man, Salman Khan was Bollywood's male sex icon.

Pooja asked Malaika, "Who do you think is one of the leading male sex symbols in the country?" Malaika responded, "Without a doubt, Salman Khan. I wouldn't even bat an eye."

Malaika who was married to Arbaaz back then said that for her, Arbaaz is her forever man. To date, she believes that they are only engaged."

"I don't feel like we're married or have children. I still have the same emotions as when I first met him," she continued.

She said, "Well, I believe Salman Khan is the ultimate sex symbol or pin-up boy."