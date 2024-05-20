               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Throwback: When Malaika Arora Termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'


5/20/2024 4:00:35 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an old interview, Malaika once told Pooja Bedi on her talk program that while Arbaaz Khan was her everlasting man, Salman Khan was Bollywood's male sex icon.


Throwback: When Malaika Arora Termed Salman Khan

When Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'


Throwback: When Malaika Arora Termed Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the hottest bachelors in the Indian film industry.

Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'

Many people, including his former sister-in-law Malaika Arora, consider Salman Khan to be one of Bollywood's hottest stars.


Throwback: When Malaika Arora Termed Salman Khan

In an old interview, Malaika once told Pooja Bedi on her talk program that while Arbaaz Khan was her everlasting man, Salman Khan was Bollywood's male sex icon.


Throwback: When Malaika Arora Termed Salman Khan

Pooja asked Malaika, "Who do you think is one of the leading male sex symbols in the country?" Malaika responded, "Without a doubt, Salman Khan. I wouldn't even bat an eye."

Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'

Malaika who was married to Arbaaz back then said that for her, Arbaaz is her forever man. To date, she believes that they are only engaged."

Malaika Arora termed Salman Khan 'Ultimate Sex Symbol'

"I don't feel like we're married or have children. I still have the same emotions as when I first met him," she continued.


Throwback: When Malaika Arora Termed Salman Khan

She said, "Well, I believe Salman Khan is the ultimate sex symbol or pin-up boy."

MENAFN20052024007385015968ID1108233427


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search