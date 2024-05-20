Huateng Pharma Launches New Innovative Product: Piroctone Olamine

(MENAFN- Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd) Huateng Pharma, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, Piroctone Olamine (CAS: 68890-66-4). This addition underscores Huateng Pharma’s commitment to providing high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients to meet the diverse needs of the global health and personal care industries.

Piroctone Olamine is a highly effective antifungal and antimicrobial agent commonly used in personal care products, particularly in dandruff shampoos and other hair care formulations. Known for its ability to treat seborrheic dermatitis and fungal infections, Piroctone Olamine is a preferred alternative to zinc pyrithione, offering a safer and more environmentally friendly option.

“Huateng Pharma is dedicated to advancing health through innovation. The introduction of Piroctone Olamine is a testament to our ongoing efforts to expand our product portfolio with safe and effective solutions,” said Dr. Deng, CEO at Huateng Pharma. “We are excited to provide this high-quality ingredient to manufacturers seeking to enhance their product formulations with proven efficacy and safety.”

Key Benefits of Piroctone Olamine:

 Effective Antifungal Properties: Targets and eliminates the root causes of dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.

 Safety and Compliance: Meets stringent safety standards, offering an excellent safety profile for consumer use.

 Versatility: Ideal for use in a wide range of personal care products including shampoos, conditioners, and creams.

 Environmental Considerations: A more eco-friendly option compared to traditional antifungal agents.

Huateng Pharma’s Piroctone Olamine is produced under strict quality control measures to ensure purity and consistency, aligning with the company’s reputation for excellence in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries.



