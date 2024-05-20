Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Blessed With A Baby Boy, Name Their Son Vedavid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Monday, actress Yami Gautam and her director husband Aditya Dhar took to Instagram to share that they are blessed with a baby boy. Excited to embrace the journey of parenthood, they thanked the doctors and other medical professionals at Mumbai's
Surya Hospital.
Yami and Aditya named their son Vedavid.
Celebrities congratulate the couple
Several Bollywood superstars, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur, and Neha Dhupia, congratulated the couple in the comments section.
Professional front
Meanwhile, Yami disclosed her pregnancy at the trailer launch for their most recent flick, 'Article 370.' The couple married in June 2021, after dating for more than two years.
