Presight to showcase cutting-edge public safety solutions at ISNR

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 17th, 2024: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), proudly announces its inaugural participation at the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming its commitment to revolutionizing the national public safety ecosystems.



ISNR serves as a pivotal platform, uniting national and cyber security officials, buyers, and supply chain stakeholders from both public and private sectors. This year's event, scheduled from May 21 to May 23 at the Middle East’s largest exhibition venue, ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, promises to be a dynamic convergence of industry leaders and innovators shaping the future of security and resilience.



Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: "ISNR presents a unique opportunity for Presight to showcase our innovative solutions and contribute to the dialogue on advancing national security through technology. As Diamond Sponsor of, and keynote contributor to, this event, we are honored to play a pivotal role in shaping securing a safer tomorrow using generative AI"



Presight, renowned for its cutting-edge generative AI solutions, will showcase a range of groundbreaking products at its stand during ISNR 2024 such as, LifeSaver - the AI-driven platform to support emergency services; the Presight Law Enforcement Platform, which is tailored to enhance law enforcement operations with real-time insights and predictive analytics; the comprehensive Vitruvian platform, which enables seamless data integration and analysis for informed decision-making; as well as the Presight Digital Forensic Platform, a sophisticated toolset for forensic analysis and evidence gathering in digital investigations.





