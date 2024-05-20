Iranian leader killed in helicopter accident

(MENAFN) Iranian state media has confirmed the devastating news of President Ebrahim Raisi's untimely demise following a helicopter crash on Sunday. The accident occurred as Raisi was traversing East Azerbaijan province, situated in Iran's northwest, returning from an official visit to neighboring Azerbaijan. The Bell 212 helicopter, carrying Raisi and several other high-ranking officials, tragically plummeted in a mountainous region, leading to a frantic search operation amid challenging weather conditions marked by fog and rain.



Despite concerted efforts, the search team encountered difficulties due to the adverse weather, prolonging the search for the wreckage. Eventually, after several hours of intense search efforts, the crash site was located in a wooded area. The confirmation of Raisi's passing emerged through various state media outlets on Monday morning, preceding an official government statement on the matter.



The tragic incident not only claimed the life of President Raisi but also resulted in the loss of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, and East Azerbaijan Imam Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, underscoring the profound impact of the crash on Iran's political landscape.



The nation mourns the loss of these esteemed leaders, as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash are expected to commence in the coming days. The sudden and tragic demise of President Raisi and other officials sends shockwaves through Iran and beyond, leaving a void in the country's leadership and prompting an outpouring of condolences from both domestic and international quarters.

