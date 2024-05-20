France successfully quells week-long bout of unrest in South Pacific territory

(MENAFN) New Caledonia's governor announced on Friday that the deployment of additional security forces from France has successfully quelled a week-long bout of unrest in the South Pacific territory. The turmoil erupted as indigenous Kanak people, constituting around 40 percent of the population, protested against a proposed law granting voting rights to new settlers.



Situated between Australia and Fiji, some 17,000 kilometers from Paris, the archipelago with its 270,000 residents witnessed heightened tensions earlier in the week. However, High Commissioner Louis Le Franc reported to journalists that the influx of 1,000 additional security personnel has restored a semblance of calm and peace to the capital city of Noumea. Nonetheless, Le Franc noted incidents of arson at a school and two companies despite the improved situation.



Reports from Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondents on the ground depicted French troops adorned in red berets, equipped with gas masks, riot shields, and rifles, patrolling the city. The aftermath of the unrest was evident in the form of a still-burning shopping center and numerous charred vehicles lining the streets. Additionally, long queues formed outside surviving stores as residents sought essential supplies, with the local chamber of commerce estimating significant damage to Noumea's grocery distribution network, amounting to approximately USD217 million.



Tragically, the unrest claimed the lives of five individuals, including both French security personnel and Kanak civilians. According to French officials, one gendarme was fatally shot, while another succumbed to friendly fire. Among the Kanak casualties were individuals aged 17, 20, and 36. Authorities have apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in the killings.



The swift response from French forces underscores the ongoing tensions in New Caledonia, as well as the complex socio-political dynamics within the territory. While the immediate crisis may have been contained, the incident has shed light on underlying grievances and challenges that continue to shape the region's trajectory.

