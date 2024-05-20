China criticizes America for placing blame over Ukraine war

(MENAFN) China has strongly criticized the United States for what it describes as an attempt to shift blame regarding the Ukraine conflict. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded sharply on Friday to recent accusations from Washington, which suggested that Beijing was complicit in the ongoing crisis. These accusations came from United States State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, who claimed that China could not maintain strong relations with Europe and the broader Western community while allegedly supporting Russia’s defense industry, which he described as the greatest threat to European security.



Wang Wenbin countered these claims by urging the United States to cease its attempts to blame China and to stop trying to drive a wedge between China and Europe. He accused the United States of harboring a Cold War mentality that he believes continues to shape its foreign policy. Wang asserted that this mentality has played a significant role in the outbreak and escalation of the Ukraine conflict, as the United States seems more focused on identifying adversaries than on seeking peace.



The Chinese spokesman further called on the US to halt its baseless accusations and to contribute constructively towards a political solution to the crisis. Wang emphasized that China is not a party to the conflict and has consistently promoted peace and dialogue. He reiterated China’s commitment to supporting a balanced, effective, and sustainable security framework for Europe.



Wang concluded by highlighting China’s role as a proponent of peace, stating, “China is not the creator of or a party to the Ukraine Crisis. We have been on the side of peace and dialogue and committed to promoting peace talks. We actively support putting in place a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security architecture.”

