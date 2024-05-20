Death of Freed Palestinian Prisoner Exposes Medical Negligence in Israeli Detention Facilities

(MENAFN) In a sorrowful turn of events, it was announced shortly after midnight on Sunday and Monday that Farouk Ahmad al-Khatib, a recently released Palestinian prisoner from the village of Abu Shkheidem, northwest of Ramallah, died at the Istishari Hospital. Al-Khatib, 30, had been freed on December 20 after suffering significant medical neglect in Israeli prisons, despite being diagnosed with cancer. He endured four months of administrative detention and was released two months before the end of his scheduled detention period.



The Palestinian Prisoners' Club provided a detailed account of Al-Khatib's suffering, noting that he was detained in Nafha prison after being moved from Ofer prison. The majority of his imprisonment was spent in Nafha until he was transferred to the Ramle prison clinic, followed by a move to Soroka Hospital shortly before his release.



The Club highlighted that Al-Khatib's tragic case is part of a broader pattern; for decades, many ill prisoners have died shortly after their release due to persistent medical neglect in Israeli detention facilities. This neglect has severely compromised the health of numerous detainees, often with fatal outcomes. The case of Farouk Ahmad al-Khatib underscores the urgent necessity to address the healthcare provided to Palestinian prisoners to prevent further loss of life.

