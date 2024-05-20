Devastating Helicopter Crash Kills Iranian President

(MENAFN) In a heart-wrenching event, the Iranian presidency has confirmed the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation due to a helicopter crash. The tragic accident occurred as the helicopter was traversing a mountainous region shrouded in thick fog.



Mohsen Mansouri, the Executive Assistant to the Iranian Presidency, mourned the loss with profound sorrow, referring to President Raisi as the "master of martyrs." Mansouri’s statement highlighted the deep national grief and the significant impact of this loss on Iran.



Reports from Iran's Mehr news agency confirmed the fatalities, stating that President Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdollahian, and their entourage were all victims of the crash. This report emphasized the sudden and comprehensive loss of key figures within the Iranian government.



Further somber details were provided by Iranian state television early Monday morning. The broadcast announced that rescuers found "no signs of life" at the crash site. Upon locating the wreckage of the helicopter, it was clear that none of the passengers had survived the catastrophic event.



This tragic incident marks a moment of profound mourning for Iran, as the nation grapples with the unexpected and devastating loss of its president and senior officials.

MENAFN20052024000045015687ID1108233388