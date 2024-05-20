Helicopter crash claims lives of Iranian president, officials

(MENAFN) Tehran on Monday confirmed the devastating news that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several other prominent officials lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in the country’s northwestern province. This confirmation came from Iranian Deputy President for Executive Affairs, Mohsen Mansouri, who conveyed the heartbreaking information through a statement on his social media platform, X. Mansouri detailed that the crash resulted in the death of all individuals aboard the helicopter, including the president, the foreign minister, members of their delegation, and the helicopter crew, underscoring the profound loss for the nation.



Earlier in the day, Iranian state media also verified the fatal incident, confirming that the president and all passengers on the helicopter had died. The aircraft went down in a rugged, mountainous area of East Azerbaijan Province on Sunday afternoon. The crash claimed the lives of several key figures, including Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rahmeti, and the influential Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the country, marking a significant and tragic loss of its top leadership in a single, catastrophic event.



This tragedy has not only plunged Iran into a state of mourning but also posed immediate questions about the nation’s leadership and governance moving forward. The loss of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, both pivotal figures in Iran's political landscape, alongside other senior officials, represents an unprecedented blow to the administration. The helicopter crash in such a remote and challenging terrain has added to the complexities of the recovery and investigation efforts. As the nation grapples with this profound loss, the focus now shifts to understanding the circumstances surrounding the crash and ensuring continuity in the country’s governance amid this period of turmoil and uncertainty.

MENAFN20052024000045015839ID1108233381