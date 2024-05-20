Boca Juniors Rally Late To Sink Central Cordoba

(MENAFN- IANS) Buenos Aires, May 20 (IANS) Boca Juniors recovered from a two-goal deficit to secure a 4-2 away win over Central Cordoba in Argentina's Primera Division on Sunday.

Rodrigo Atencio and Mateo Sanabria gave the hosts a 2-0 lead before Ezequiel Fernandez and Miguel Merentiel netted twice each after the interval at Estadio Unico.

The result leaves the Buenos Aires giants 10th in the 28-team top flight standings with three points from their first two games while Central Cordoba are last, having yet to pick up a point, reports Xinhua.

"At halftime we talked about the need to be calmer on the ball and take greater care with our final pass," Boca manager Diego Martinez said after the match.

"When we adjusted, we looked more composed and subsequently managed to be a lot more dangerous going forward. In the end, I think it was a fair result."

In other Argentine Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Sarmiento drew 1-1 at Barracas Central, Independiente drew 0-0 at Platense, Talleres Cordoba eased to a 2-0 home win over Atletico Tucuman and Banfield were held to a 1-1 home draw by Huracan.