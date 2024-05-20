Dominican Republic’S Abinader Wins Re-Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luis Abinader has secured a second term in the Dominican Republic, promising unity and impartial leadership.



With 56% of voting centers reporting, Abinader leads with 58.85% of the vote. His main rival, three-time former President Leonel Fernandez, trails with 27.29%.



Both Fernandez and Abel Martinez have conceded, acknowledging Abinader's victory on social media.



Abinader, 56, addressed jubilant supporters at the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) headquarters.



He emphasized his commitment to serve all Dominicans without distinction. He aims to foster a nation free of sectarianism and partisan bias.







Abinader proposed constitutional reforms to ensure presidential power does not rest on personal whims.



He reaffirmed his intention not to seek a third term, respecting the two-term limit for presidents.



During his first term, Abinader gained praise for his economic management, particularly handling the COVID-19 crisis.



His administration tackled corruption and adopted a stringent stance on issues with neighboring Haiti.



Economic milestones included a substantial GDP increase from $78.92 billion in 2020 to an estimated $120.63 billion in 2023.



The country's per capita income rose from $8,583 to $11,156, positioning the Dominican Republic as the seventh-largest economy in the region, surpassing Ecuador.



Abinader's popularity shows in a recent CID-Gallup poll, with a 70% approval rating. This reflects his economic policies and efforts to revive the tourism sector.



Despite global challenges, the Dominican economy grew by an average of 6.43% annually from 2021 to 2023.



Notably, it achieved 2.4% growth even in a tough global environment.



His focus on transparency and institutional improvements gained international recognition, with advancements in corruption control and judicial independence.



As he embarks on his second term, Abinader calls for a national unity pact.



He aims to bring together various political, economic, and social forces to implement essential reforms for the country's progress.



This inclusive approach underscores his vision of steering the nation toward sustained growth and stability.

