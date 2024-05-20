(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a tragic turn, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, died in a helicopter crash on May 19, 2024.



The incident occurred amid severe weather in East Azerbaijan province, near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. The state-run ISNA reported no survivors from the crash.



Consequently, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will step in as the interim president.



This change in leadership arrives at a pivotal moment for Iran, amidst rising regional tensions and internal challenges.



Raisi was traveling with several high-ranking officials, including Iran's Foreign Minister and the Governor of East Azerbaijan.



Heavy rain and winds forced their helicopter down, complicating rescue efforts.







ISNA, detailing the situation, noted the lack of any vital signs from the passengers.



Additionally, it claimed to circulate the last known photo of Raisi before the crash.



This tragedy strikes as Iran navigates complex geopolitics, especially after its indirect involvement in the recent Hamas attacks on Israel.



Raisi's potential succession to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also underscores the gravity of his passing.



Mokhber must now prepare for elections within 50 days, a significant undertaking given the circumstances.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi Perishes in Helicopter Crash

Born in Mashhad, Raisi was deeply rooted in religious education from a young age.



He climbed the judicial ranks, notably participating in a controversial committee in 1988, which oversaw mass executions.



Appointed head of Justice in 2019, Raisi targeted corruption, shaping his tenure with stringent policies.



His presidency, marked by efforts to combat sanctions' impacts, faced significant economic hurdles and social unrest.



This accident not only ends a prominent political career but also sets the stage for Iran's uncertain future in a volatile region.

