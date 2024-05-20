(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Enel Rio faced a staggering 150,000 electricity theft cases throughout Rio de Janeiro State in 2023.



High-risk areas saw the most incidents, where safety concerns hinder inspections. Enel Rio revealed these findings on May 17, 2024.



Magé topped the list of 66 municipalities with 23,000 theft cases. Duque de Caxias followed with 18,000 cases, and São Gonçalo reported 16,000.



High-risk areas contributed to over half of the energy thefts.



In these regions, three out of four residents steal electricity , making up 95% of all distributed energy in Niterói and São Gonçalo.



Despite these challenges, Enel Rio continues to fight energy theft through strict inspection measures in collaboration with public authorities.







The report shows a 540% rise in electricity consumers in high-risk areas from 2004 to 2023.



Currently, 475,000 customers, or 15% of Enel Rio's total consumers, live in these areas.



In 2023, Enel Rio conducted around 320,000 inspections, leading to 209 arrests. However, inspections and maintenance face significant obstacles in high-risk zones.



These areas often miss out on preventive and corrective maintenance, network regularization, and billing services.



Moreover, Enel Rio recovered 355 GWh of stolen energy in 2023, equivalent to the annual consumption of about 167,000 households.



This recovery highlights the company's efforts to combat energy theft despite the hurdles.

Energy Theft Soars in Rio: 150,000 Cases Reported

Energy theft impacts everyone, leading to higher costs and power outages. It poses safety risks and hampers reliable service delivery.



Addressing this issue requires comprehensive strategies involving technological upgrades and community engagement.



Enel Rio's ongoing battle against energy theft emphasizes the need for collaboration between utility companies and public authorities.



Together, they can ensure safer, more reliable energy distribution for all residents.



This issue underscores the importance of addressing socio-economic challenges in high-risk areas to reduce theft and improve living conditions.



In summary, the fight against energy theft is crucial for the stability and safety of energy services.



Enel Rio's efforts and the staggering figures reported highlight the need for continued vigilance and innovative solutions to tackle this pervasive problem.

MENAFN20052024007421016031ID1108233331