Flood Victims In Ghor Province Face Lack Of Shelter, Drinking Water, Food

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A number of residents of Firozkoh City, the capital of Ghor province, say that due to the recent devastating floods, they have lost everything they own and are now facing numerous challenges.

Allahdad, a resident of the Darah-Sheikhs village in Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province, says,“The flood took away our entire life; now we are without shelter, and we have no food to eat or water to drink.”

Mir Ahmad, another resident of this village, says the destructive floods have caused him massive financial losses.

He says,“The recent flood was very destructive; it took away everything we had, including our house, agricultural lands, and both fruit-bearing and non-fruit-bearing trees.” The devastating floods in recent days have caused irreparable damage to shopkeepers in Firozkoh, the capital of this province.

However, the residents of Ghor say they have not received any assistance so far.

They call on the de facto administration and national and international relief organizations to urgently address the people's problems to prevent further human casualties. According to these Ghor residents, most of the flood-affected people are now without shelter, food, and drinking water.

It is worth mentioning that following the destructive floods on Friday and Saturday night in Ghor province, more than 50 people, including women and children, lost their lives in the center and districts of this province.

Additionally, thousands of residential houses and shops were destroyed, thousands of acres of agricultural land and orchards were wiped out, and thousands of livestock were also lost.

