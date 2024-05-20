Decrease in ATM numbers in Germany indicates shifts in cash withdrawal trends

(MENAFN) In recent years, Germany has seen a notable decline in the number of ATMs. According to the German Federation of Savings and Money Transfer Banks, the number of ATMs operated by savings banks dropped to 21,000 by the end of 2023, down from 25,500 in 2018. A similar trend has been observed among cooperative banks, where the number of ATMs decreased from around 18,100 in 2018 to approximately 14,700 by the end of last year.



Overall, the total number of ATMs in Germany stood at about 51,800 in 2023, a significant reduction from the peak of about 61,100 machines in 2015. Despite this decline, the current number remains higher than the figures from the 1990s, when fewer than 50,000 ATMs were available.



This reduction in ATM numbers coincides with a decrease in the number of cash withdrawals from savings banks since 2016, although the average amount withdrawn has increased. For security reasons, the German Association of Savings and Money Transfer Banks has withheld specific details regarding the amounts of money stored in these machines.



Meanwhile, the practice of withdrawing cash from supermarkets and other retail stores has gained popularity in Germany. In 2019, retailers disbursed 23.2 billion euros to customers through this service, a figure that decreased to 12.3 billion euros by 2023. This service is widely offered by various retail chains, including food stores like Rewe and Edeka, pharmacies such as DM and Rossmann, and a range of hardware and equipment stores. This trend reflects a shift in consumer behavior towards more convenient cash withdrawal options, impacting the demand for traditional ATMs.

