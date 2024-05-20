China takes measures to boost domestic tourism, cultural consumption

(MENAFN) In celebration of "Chinese Tourism Day" on May 19, the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism has introduced an extensive set of measures aimed at boosting local tourism and cultural consumption. This year, the ministry has launched over 6,300 initiatives designed to stimulate interest and participation in domestic tourism activities. These initiatives will be in effect throughout the entire month, reflecting a robust effort to rejuvenate the local tourism sector and enhance cultural engagement among Chinese citizens.



"Chinese Tourism Day," now in its 14th year, has become a pivotal annual event that captures significant attention from both the public and relevant institutions. It plays an essential role in showcasing China's rich cultural and touristic offerings, drawing widespread public interest and institutional support. The extensive measures introduced this year underscore the ministry's commitment to bolstering the local tourism industry, which has faced various challenges, particularly in recent times.



The ministry's initiatives aim to encourage more Chinese citizens to explore domestic travel destinations, thereby promoting a deeper appreciation of the nation's cultural heritage and natural beauty. By increasing local tourism and cultural activities, these efforts also seek to foster a stronger sense of national pride and cultural identity. The wide range of measures, which include promotional events, discounts, and cultural festivals, are designed to make domestic travel more attractive and accessible to the public.



Furthermore, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's commitment to these initiatives highlights the broader economic and social benefits of a thriving local tourism sector. By driving domestic tourism, the ministry aims to support local economies, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth. This comprehensive approach not only benefits the tourism industry but also contributes to the overall cultural and social fabric of the country, reinforcing the importance of cultural consumption in everyday life.

